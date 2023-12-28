Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur: 43 fantastic pictures of fans and players as the Seagulls beat Spurs

Pervis Estupiñán scored a goal of the season contender and Joao Pedro bagged a brace as the Seagulls beat Spurs 4-2 at home in a Premier League thriller.

After a ferocious start from the visitors, Albion took the lead in the 11th minute through Jack Hinshelwood following a sensational assist from Pedro.

The Brazilian then scored his first from the spot 12 minutes later after Dejan Kulusevski fouled Danny Welbeck in the penalty area. Jan Paul van Hecke and James Milner were both denied by the post in the first half as the Seagulls played some stunning football.

Substitute Pervis Estupinan scored a terrific strike from 25 yards out just after the hour mark to seemingly put the game beyond doubt and then Pedro scored his second penalty after Evan Ferguson won a spotkick 15 minutes from time.

Here are 43 fantastic photos from the match courtesy of Getty Images,

Players of Brighton & Hove Albion applaud their fans after defeating Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at American Express Community Stadium.(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Son Heung-Min looks on as Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson of Tottenham Hotspur speak with each other as they warm up prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at American Express Community Stadium. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion looks on as he warms up prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at American Express Community Stadium,(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)