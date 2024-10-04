Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has injury and tactical issues to contend with ahead of their Premier League clash with Tottenham at the Amex Stadium this Sunday (4.30pm).

The Brighton boss admitted he would have an “honest” conversation with his players following their 4-2 loss at Chelsea last weekend as Albion’s defensive “high line” came under scrutiny.

“It’s a priority for us to defend better as a team. We are talking a lot about the high line but it’s more like an active line. It’s the responsibility of the offensive players to defend the lines so that the opponents can’t break the lines that easily, so that their players can’t play a ball behind our line.”

Hurzeler will however be without a number of his key players this Sunday, while his counterpart Ange Postecoglou has to assess the fitness of his inspirational skipper Son Heung-min.

Here’s the latest Brighton vs Tottenham injury news as 6 out and 5 doubts...

2 . Joao Pedro - out The Brazilian attacker is ruled out with an ankle injury sustained during the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest. Photo: Steve Bardens

3 . Jan Paul van Hecke - out Brighton's excellent young centre back is out with a groin injury, also picked up in the second half against Nottingham Forest. Photo: Steve Bardens