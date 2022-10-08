Brighton vs Tottenham: Is it on Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon – confirmed team news, super-computer prediction and referee

Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Premier League rivals Tottenham to the Amex Stadium

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi insists his team must play with courage and bravery as they prepare to host Tottenham in the first home game of a new era.

The Italian will be in the Amex Stadium dugout for the first time since succeeding Graham Potter, who left to take up the Chelsea job.

Having last weekend overseen a creditable 3-3 draw at Liverpool, where they led 2-0 and Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick, De Zerbi will be looking to maintain upward momentum against Spurs.

The former Sassuolo and Shakhtar boss feels it will not be long before his message starts to filter through in performances on the pitch.

“I never speak about the result, but my teams always play with courage and braveness,” De Zerbi said.

Team news

Brighton will check on midfielder Moises Caicedo ahead of new manager Roberto De Zerbi’s first home game in charge against Tottenham.

Caicedo is being assessed on an unspecified fitness issue which forced him out of training on Thursday, but De Zerbi is hopeful he can be involved.

Enock Mwepu is not expected to feature again, having returned early from international duty with Zambia after falling unwell, while fellow midfielder Jakub Moder (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Tottenham will be without Emerson Royal due to suspension.

The Brazilian defender was sent off in last weekend’s loss at Arsenal and will now serve a three-match ban.

Spurs remain without forwards Lucas Moura (calf) and Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring) but defender Ben Davies (knee) returned to action away to Frankfurt in midweek and could start.

Is the match on TV?

Yes. Brighton vs Tottenham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and commentary will also be on Radio 5Live

What time is kick-off?

Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham will kick-off at the Amex Stadium at 5.30pm.

FiveThirtyEight’s Premier League Prediction

Brighton v Tottenham: Home win: 37% Draw: 25% Away win: 38%.

Whistle blowers