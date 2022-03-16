Brighton vs Tottenham player ratings as Yves Bissouma, Neal Maupay and two others struggle against Spurs

Brighton head coach Graham Potter saw his side lose their sixth Premier League math on the bounce

Kulusevski missed a big chance to make it 2-0 as he was denied by Sanchez when clean through on goal as Spurs went in with a narrow lead.

Spurs doubled their lead three minutes before the hour mark with a devastating counter-attack.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg won the ball on the edge of his own area, fed Rodgrigo Bentancur, who drove forward before playing in Kane to finish in typical style.

The goal saw Kane become the highest scorer of away goals in Premier League history, with 95, while also climbing above Frank Lampard into fifth in the all-time list with 178.

Here's Sonny Turner's Brighton player ratings...

1-Robert Sanchez- 5

Too lax on the ball early on and was pickpocketed by Kane, who stole the ball from the Brighton keeper and should have scored with the empty net at his mercy but put his effort wide. Looked unsteady throughout, and was poor on the Spurs second, indecisive in closing down Kane, being caught in no man’s land, with the Spurs striker calmly rolling the ball past him. Did make a good one-on-one save to deny Kulusevski, preventing a Tottenham second at the time, and a good save late from a Kane effort from distance.

3-Marc Cucurella- 8

Defended well throughout and constantly a danger down the left, fizzing in tantalising crosses which Brighton will be disappointed they didn’t capitalise on. Headed away a dangerous ball, the Spaniard preventing Dejan Kulusevski from tapping in behind him in the first half which at the time would have given Tottenham the lead.

5-Lewis Dunk- 5

Started the game with a dodgy pass across his own area, which had to be smashed clear by Shane Duffy, an early sign of the Brighton’s defensive fragility. Could have been tighter to Romero, who the ball deflected against for the Spurs opener.

24-Shane Duffy- 4

Lack of pace was exposed with the Tottenham second goal, unable to keep up with Kane for the second, watching as the striker ran past and slid the ball home. Misjudged a header and nodded the ball straight to Kulusevski who was denied one-on-one by Sanchez.

34-Joel Veltman- 5

Did little in the game, except pick up a booking for a late challenge on Harry Kane on the edge of the Brighton area.

20-Solly March- 7

Dealt with Sergio Reguilon well defensively, in what was a great battle between the players. Constantly up and down the right flank, his best moment comng from a determined run forwards, going past Reguilon, pulling the ball back to Mac Allister, whose effort was blocked.

8- Yves Bissouma- 6

Composed on the ball under pressure in midfield, and received a round of applause from the home support for his effort in tracking back and winning possession. Brought off just after the hour mark.

9-Neal Maupay- 5

His usual self in high work rate, but was largely ineffective, Eric Dier sticking tight to him, preventing him from impacting the game. Had a good chance on a counter-attack but took too long to get his shot off, which was ultimately blocked.

10-Alexis Mac Allister- 6

Positive in effort and epitomised the Brighton attack. Always looking to play forwards but a lack of precision and penetration meant he created little.

11-Leandro Trossard- 7

Nipped in well in front of Hoijberg early in the game, reading the play well, and then drove down the right hand side setting up a Brighton attack. Good positive play throughout, his best moment came on the edge of the Tottenham area, dancing past players before pulling the ball back, a corner the sum of his endeavours.

13-Pascal Gross- 5

Generally solid in keeping possession, but showed little penetration and had little impact on the game.

2-Tariq Lamptey- 6

On with 15 minutes to play and was unable to have an impact on the game however willing he was to attack the Spurs back line.

15- Jakub Moder- 6

Came on with just 15 minutes to play and was ultimately unable to impose himself on the game in the little time he was given.

18-Danny Welbeck- 6