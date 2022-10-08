Albion face Tottenham Hotspur at 5.30pm, in their first home game since the 5-2 over Leicester on September 4 – Graham Potter’s final match in charge.

De Zerbi has chosen to stick with the same side that held Liverpool to a 3-3 draw at Anfield last weekend.

Danny Welbeck retains his place up front, in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Pascal Gross and last weekend’s hat-trick hero Leandro Trossard behind him.

Moises Caicedo had been in a doubt after missing training on Thursday but keeps his place in the midfield, alongside Alexis Mac Allister – flanked by Solly March and Pervis Estupinan.

Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster make up the defence, with Rob Sanchez in goal.

The one and only change to the squad is Ed Turns, who is on the bench instead of Julio Enciso.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have made four changes to the team that lost 3-1 in the North London derby, against Arsenal.

Yves Bissouma is one of the men to come in, as he makes his first return to the Amex since moving from Brighton to Spurs in the summer.

Matt Doherty, Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies also come in.

Emerson is suspended after his red card against Arsenal.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupinan, Gross, Welbeck, Trossard.

Subs: Lamptey, Colwill, Lallana, Sarmiento, Undav, Mitoma, Steele, Gilmour, Turns.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Son, Kane.