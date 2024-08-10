Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabian Hurzeler will lead his Brighton team out at the Amex for the first time this afternoon (Saturday, August 10).

Albion face La Liga outfit Villarreal (15:00 BST) in their final pre-season friendly, before they travel to Everton for the first Premier League match of the season next weekend.

The Seagulls’ previous pre-season friendlies have been available to watch live on the club’s website and app.

However, fans based in the UK unfortunately cannot live steam today’s match against Villareal.

"Albion fans outside of the UK and Spain can watch today's friendly against Villarreal live on our new website and app!” the club wrote on social media.

Ticketholders for the match have been advised about the club’s new numbering system.

A post on the club website read: “As of the 2024/25 season, we’re introducing a new numbering system of all turnstile and reception entrances around the stadium. The new system will allow you to follow the numbering to find the entrance you need, quickly and easily.”

Click here to take a look at the new map of the stadium.

Fans are reminded that no food and drink will be available in the fanzone. Select kiosks will be open in the concourses.

Supporters are also reminded that the club’s travel scheme will not be in operation for the pre-season friendly against Villarreal.

"With this in mind, fans are asked to ensure they plan their journey to and from the Amex in advance of the game,” a club spokesperson said.

"Trains: Please Check Southern Rail's website before travelling by rail. Certain trains departing from Falmer post-match will not stop at Moulsecoomb or London Road.”

Seagull Travel is running a range of services for this match. There are no park & rides in operation for this match.

Brighton & Hove Buses and Stagecoach will be operating a normal Saturday service.

Spaces were available to book in Sussex University (Car Park C) and the Bridge (Car Park B).