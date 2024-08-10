Brighton vs Villarreal: Midfielder still missing amid increasing transfer talk but key forward returns for exciting link-up
Gilmour is a notable absentee from the squad, as Brighton prepare for their final pre-season friendly at home against La Liga outfit Villarreal.
Serie A giants Napoli are determined to land the Scotland international and have been in talks with Brighton throughout the summer transfer window.
Napoli started with a surprise offer of around £8m which was swiftly rejected by Brighton and the Italian club have reportedly returned with bids of around £15m plus add-ons.
Brighton are though in a strong position as they are in no desperate need to sell and Gilmour is contracted to the club until June 2026. He joined the Seagulls from Chelsea in 2022 for around £7m and has made 58 appearances, with four assists.
Brighton fans will be delighted to see the return of Joao Pedro to the team, as he makes his first appearance of pre-season.
The Brazilian starts in a formidable attacking line-up, alongside Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck.
Also back in the team is captain Lewis Dunk, who was given an extended break after travelling to Euro 2024 in Germany with England, as well as 20-year-old left-back Valentin Barco after overcoming a slight knock.
Fit-again Mats Wieffer starts for Brighton for the first time after his summer move from Feyenoord. He came on a substitute during the 1-0 win at Queens Park Rangers last weekend.
Here’s Brighton’s starting line-up in full:
Jason Steele, Valentin Barco, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Joel Veltman, James Milner, Mats Wieffer, Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro, Yankuba Minteh
Subs: Carl Rushworth, Adam Webster, Jack Hinshelwood, Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari, Sammy Morgan, Jeremy Sarmiento, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Mark O’Mahony, Ibrahim Osman, Jensen Weir, Simon Adingra, Killian Cahill
