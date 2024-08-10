Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Billy Gilmour remains absent from the Brighton and Hove Albion squad in pre-season as he continues to be linked with a move away.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gilmour is a notable absentee from the squad, as Brighton prepare for their final pre-season friendly at home against La Liga outfit Villarreal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serie A giants Napoli are determined to land the Scotland international and have been in talks with Brighton throughout the summer transfer window.

Napoli started with a surprise offer of around £8m which was swiftly rejected by Brighton and the Italian club have reportedly returned with bids of around £15m plus add-ons.

Billy Gilmour remains absent from the Brighton and Hove Albion squad in pre-season as he continues to be linked with a move away. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Brighton are though in a strong position as they are in no desperate need to sell and Gilmour is contracted to the club until June 2026. He joined the Seagulls from Chelsea in 2022 for around £7m and has made 58 appearances, with four assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton fans will be delighted to see the return of Joao Pedro to the team, as he makes his first appearance of pre-season.

The Brazilian starts in a formidable attacking line-up, alongside Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck.

Also back in the team is captain Lewis Dunk, who was given an extended break after travelling to Euro 2024 in Germany with England, as well as 20-year-old left-back Valentin Barco after overcoming a slight knock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fit-again Mats Wieffer starts for Brighton for the first time after his summer move from Feyenoord. He came on a substitute during the 1-0 win at Queens Park Rangers last weekend.

Here’s Brighton’s starting line-up in full:

Jason Steele, Valentin Barco, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Joel Veltman, James Milner, Mats Wieffer, Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro, Yankuba Minteh

Subs: Carl Rushworth, Adam Webster, Jack Hinshelwood, Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari, Sammy Morgan, Jeremy Sarmiento, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Mark O’Mahony, Ibrahim Osman, Jensen Weir, Simon Adingra, Killian Cahill