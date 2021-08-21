Brighton vs Watford: Darwin Nunez £25m talks latest, team news, what time is kick-off, how to watch on TV?

Graham Potter is looking forward to the fans' return at the Amex

Both teams will arrive for today's 5.30pm kick-off full of confidence as both recorded victories on the opening weekend of the season.

The last time Brighton played in front of a home full house was at start of last year when they lost 1-0 to rivals Crystal Palace. A reduced attendance of around 8,000 saw Albion to a memorable 3-2 victory against Premier League champions Man City last May but tomorrow, against Watford, will be the first time for almost 18 months that the Amex will be rocking.

It’s a huge boost for the players, fans and also the finances as each home Premier League match generates around £1 million for the club.

Darwin Nunez is in talks with Brighton

Darwin Nunez

Brighton remain locked in in talks to complete a club record £25m deal for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. Albion are keen to bolster their attacking options and take some pressure off their main striker Neal Maupay, who opened his account last Saturday in the 2-1 win at Burnley.

Graham Potter is also without experienced striker Danny Welbeck who continues to be troubled by a hamstring injury. Nenez, 22, has two goals in four international appearances for Uruguay and last season scored 14 goals and made 12 assists for Benfica last season.

Nunez joined Benfica last summer as the Portuguese giants paid a club record fee of £21.8m to Almeria, where the Uruguayan had scored 16 goals in his first season in Spain.

Team news

Aaron Connolly will be back in contention The Republic of Ireland striker missed last weekend’s 2-1 win at Burnley due to “personal reasons”, but boss Graham Potter has revealed those concerns have been resolved.

Forward Danny Welbeck and full-back Tariq Lamptey remain sidelined with hamstring problems. Defender Joel Veltman will miss out due to self-isolation.

Josh King could be in line for his Watford debut after recovering from the minor groin injury which ruled him out of last weekend’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

Defender Kiko Femenia is also available after building up his fitness, but midfielder Juraj Kucka is expected to miss out with a thigh injury.

New signing Ozan Tufan is not ready. Striker Joao Pedro (knee) and Nathaniel Chalobah (illness) will again be unavailable while fellow midfielder Will Hughes is training away from the first team as negotiations over his future continue.

How to watch on TV

Brighton vs Watford will be at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, August 21 – kick-off 5.30pm. It will be screened on Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD. Highlights will be available on Match of the Day on BBC1 at 10.30pm.

What Graham Potter said on fans' return

"We’re all looking forward to it. We had a taster against Manchester City at the back end of the season with the crowd there and they made a fantastic atmosphere, it was incredible, in terms of a good match and a good result for us.

"I am sure it will be special because we haven’t been together for so long and we have been through a lot, I am looking forward to seeing them.

On Watford, Potter added: "I think the calibre is high of the promoted team, Watford have done really well, the coach there has done a fantastic job.

"He came in when the club were in the Championship, he galvanised them, got them together and it’s fantastic to achieve promotion.

"They’ve got some really talented players, they’re all fighting for each other and they will make it difficult.