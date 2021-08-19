Brighton vs Watford: Graham Potter makes Xisco Munoz admission and Danny Welbeck injury update

Albion boss Graham Potter has been impressed by Watford

Graham Potter has hailed Watford counterpart Xisco Munoz for quickly handing the Hornets a new “identity”.

Brighton will host promoted Watford in Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Amex Stadium, with boss Potter suitably impressed by the Vicarage Road club’s manager.

Munoz took the reins in December and steered Watford to promotion before presiding over last weekend’s opening-day 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

And Brighton manager Potter admitted his side must be wary of this weekend’s visitors.

“They are very strong. They might be newly promoted, but it wasn’t so long ago that they were in the FA Cup final and finishing in a good position in the Premier League,” said Potter.

“They have some high-quality players and it’s not like they are not used to this level.

“They’ve done a great job getting promoted at the first time of asking.

“They’ve created an identity and a clarity of playing that suits the players they have, they’ve done really well and will be tough opposition for us.”

Danny Welbeck and Tariq Lamptey remain sidelined with hamstring problems.

Joel Veltman will miss the Watford clash as he continues to self-isolate, but Aaron Connolly will be back in contention having missed the Burnley trip due to personal issues.

The Seagulls pulled off an impressive 2-1 win at Burnley last weekend, battling back after leaking an early goal at Turf Moor.

The Premier League’s opening weekend threw up a host of goals across the division, with Potter expecting more of the same while teams settle into the new campaign.

“I think it was a little bit like that at the start of last season too,” said Potter.

“Maybe teams haven’t quite got their rhythm, not at their full potential and mistakes happen.

“Mistakes often lead to goals because of the attacking players on the pitch.

“The crowd will have a role as well, it’s another factor to deal with and get used to again.