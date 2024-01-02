Brighton vs West Ham player ratings: Two 8s and several 7s but one 5 as Albion begin 2024 with a rare goalless draw

Brighton and West Ham played out a drab goalless draw at the London Stadium on Tuesday night (January 2).

Having gone the whole of 2023 without a 0-0 in the Premier League, Albion were kept at bay by David Moyes’ team in a cagey battle on their first game of 2024.

The biggest positive from the game for the Seagulls was the first clean of the season – despite contending with multiple injuries and playing without the suspended Lewis Dunk.

The Hammers, who had beaten Manchester United and Arsenal coming into the game, looked the more threatening side in the first half – with Jarrod Bowen lively.

Brighton and West Ham played out a drab goalless draw at the London Stadium on Tuesday night (January 2). Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

But the hosts barely troubled Jason Steele in the second half. Brighton dominated possession and Alphonse Areola was the busiest of the two keepers but Roberto De Zerbi’s side couldn’t find the winner.

Here is how we rated the Albion players:

Jason Steele – 7: Had to be alert in the first half, with Jarrod Bowen and Ben Johnson threatening. Pulled out a great save from Bowen's shot, pushing the ball onto the post. It may have been offside but the keeper wasn’t to know. Another good save from Ward Prowse. Barely tested after the break.

Jack Hinshelwood – 8: Strong defensively and popped up in attacking areas. The teenager is showing great maturity.

Adam Webster – 7: Looked a bit rusty early on, with a couple of sloppy passes, but improved as the game went on.

Jan Paul van Hecke – 8: One of the stars of the show for Brighton. Imperious at the back. Bailed Gross out with a back-heel interception after the German looked like he would lose the ball.

Pervis Estupinan – 7: Good to see him back to provide overlapping runs – refreshing to see him bomb forward. Untested defensively, in truth.

Pascal Groß – 6: Floated free-kick in pre-planned drill nearly ned to a goal. Saw a header saved when he should have done better. Lovely skill and cross but no one on the end of it. Another big chance late on from Moder's cross.

Billy Gilmour – 6: Quietly going about his business without pulling up any trees.

James Milner – 7: Equalled Ryan Giggs' record of making a Premier League appearance in 23 consecutive years. Fresh from his brilliant performance against Tottenham, he looked full of confidence. Good cross to Gross saved by the keeper. Volleyed effort way over the bar. Good cross for Moder chance late on. Lost the ball and won it straight back with crunching tackle.

Facundo Buonanotte – 7: Lively performance. Showed great pace to burst away on the counter attack and win a free-kick in a promising position. Nice pass to Ferguson before striker nearly scored.

Danny Welbeck – 5: Quiet. One good shot was well saved.

Joao Pedro - 6: Some decent moments but not enough. Shot straight at the keeper after brilliant run. Nice work in tight spaces. Very little gaps to work in

Substitutes:

Evan Ferguson – 7: So close to a superb goal just moments after coming on. Caused problems in the box.

Jakub Moder – 7: Lovely cross but Gross couldn't convert. Huge chance on the half volley to win the game.