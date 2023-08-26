Brighton vs West Ham team news: four players ruled out and one major doubt

The Seagulls will look to continue their fine start to the Premier League against West Ham at the Amex Stadium this afternoon.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men have won their first two matches of the new campaign thanks to 4-1 victories against Luton Town and Wolves. David Moyes’ West Ham – who beat Chelsea 3-1 last weekend – will be Brighton sternest test to date.

Albion also suffered an injury blow this week as 19-year-old Paraguay international Julio Enciso sustained a meniscus cartilage injury. “We will be without Julio for a long period. It can happen in football, but I am sorry for him because he was playing really well, it is a shame for him,” said the Italian. “Before the injury of Julio, my focus has been on other attackers. Especially now, without Julio, I think we need another player.”

Brighton and Hove Albion will be without their playmaker Julio Enciso for the clash against West Ham at the Amex Stadium

Brighton remain without Poland international midfielder Jakub Moder, who has not featured for more than a year with a serious ACL injury. Defender Tariq Lamptey is classed a doubt but is making good progress from a knee injury sustained last March.

De Zerbi also confirmed that, after two substitute appearances, striker Evan Ferguson would start at home to West Ham on Saturday. He should benefit from the form of Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma, who scored a wonder goal at Molineux.

“I don’t know if he is the best but he is one of the best for sure,” said De Zerbi. "We are lucky to play with Mitoma. He can show his quality with us because every player of Brighton can give the right ball to put him in the right conditions to show his quality – the one-v-one is his quality.”

Brighton likley XI: Steele; Milner, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour; March, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Meanwhile West Ham will be without two of their players for the trip to the South Coast. New arrival Konstantinos Mavropanos is out with a lower back problem and Nayef Aguerd is suspended after his two yellows against Chelsea.

Of Mavroanos, Moyes said: “'He is not fit at the moment. He had a couple of injuries when he came in, which slowed things down a bit. We don’t want to put a time on it, but we don’t think it is too serious.”