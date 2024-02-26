Brighton and Hove Albion turn their attentions to the FA Cup this Wednesday as they travel to Wolves for a fifth round clash.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team, who are seventh in the Premier League after last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Everton, are keen to progress further in the cup competition.

The Seagulls reached the semi-finals of of the FA Cup last term and lost out to Manchester United after a painful penalty shootout loss at Wembley Stadium.

De Zerbi has recently spoke of using that painful experience to go one step further this season but the assignment at Wolves – who are impressing in the Premier League under Gary O’Neil – is a tricky one and made more so by the number of injuries for the Albion.

Here’s the early team news and ahead of the Wednesday night showdown at Molineux Stadium...

1 . SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on February 18, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has injury issues ahead of Wolves Photo: Matt McNulty

2 . Solly March - out The winger is making progress from his ACL injury and hopes to return to first team action before the end of the season Photo: OLI SCARFF

3 . Jack Hinshelwood - out The impressive teenager is struggling with a foot/ankle injury and Wolves is expected to arrive too soon Photo: Mike Hewitt