Brighton and Hove Albion turn their attentions to the FA Cup this Wednesday as they travel to Wolves for a fifth round clash.
Roberto De Zerbi’s team, who are seventh in the Premier League after last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Everton, are keen to progress further in the cup competition.
The Seagulls reached the semi-finals of of the FA Cup last term and lost out to Manchester United after a painful penalty shootout loss at Wembley Stadium.
De Zerbi has recently spoke of using that painful experience to go one step further this season but the assignment at Wolves – who are impressing in the Premier League under Gary O’Neil – is a tricky one and made more so by the number of injuries for the Albion.
Here’s the early team news and ahead of the Wednesday night showdown at Molineux Stadium...
1. SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on February 18, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has injury issues ahead of Wolves Photo: Matt McNulty
2. Solly March - out
The winger is making progress from his ACL injury and hopes to return to first team action before the end of the season Photo: OLI SCARFF
3. Jack Hinshelwood - out
The impressive teenager is struggling with a foot/ankle injury and Wolves is expected to arrive too soon Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. Joao Pedro - out
The Brazilian has been excellent for Albion this term and his thigh injury has been a huge blow for De Zerbi Photo: GLYN KIRK