Brighton’s in-form striker Danny Welbeck is in the starting line-up to face Wolves – just a week after being stretchered off on oxygen after suffering a concerning-looking injury.

This news is a huge plus for Albion after Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler revealed on Thursday (October 24) that his medical team were ‘working all the hours’ to get the veteran striker fit in time to face Wolves.

In another major boost, Jan Paul van Hecke is fit to start after recovering sooner than anticipated from a groin injury.

However, 19-year-old Jack Hinshelwood – who had started every Premier League game this season – is a surprise absentee from the squad.

Danny Welbeck sustained a worrying back injury in the second half at Newcastle after colliding with home defender Fabian Schar. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Yankuba Minteh is still not fit enough to make the matchday squad after he picked up a knock on international duty. He also missed the trip to former club Newcastle last weekend.

There have been three changes to the Albion team, with Van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan and Kaoru Mitoma coming in for Igor, Hinshelwood and Evan Ferguson.

Simon Adingra is back in the squad after recovering from an unspecified minor injury.

Welbeck’s speedy recovery

Welbeck has been excellent for Brighton this season and his winner at Newcastle last weekend was his fifth Premier League goal from eight appearances this season.

The 33-year-old did however sustain a worrying back injury in the second half at Newcastle after colliding with home defender Fabian Schar. Welbeck received lengthy on-field treatment and was given oxygen as he was stretchered off the pitch, before going to hospital.

The injury was not as bad as first feared.

Hurzeler told reporters: “Danny he got hit on the nerve and he did not feel the leg for some time and was very painful.

"It is still painful but again we have to make a check today. There’s a training session and then a lot of treatment for him. Our medical and our physios are working every hour with him to make him fit for the game. It will be a challenge for us but we hope everything will be good.”

Brighton: Bart Verbruggen, Pervis Estupinan, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Joel Veltman, Kaoru Mitoma, Yasin Ayari, Carlos Baleba, Ferdi Kadioglu, Danny Welbeck; Georginio Rutter

Substitutes: Simon Adingra, Julio Enciso, Evan Ferguson, Brajan Gruda, Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey, Jason Steele, Mats Wieffer, Igor Julio