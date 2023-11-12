Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan and James Milner have not recovered in time from the injuries they suffered at Ajax with all three missing out against Sheffield United.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Evan Ferguson – who signed a new contract during the week – is also a notable absentee from the matchday squad, with Kaoru Mitoma on the bench, as Roberto De Zerbi makes six changes from the side that won in Amsterdam in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Joining the Japan international on the sidelines is Bart Verbruggen, Joel Veltman and Joao Pedro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Steele, Igor Julio, Facundo Buonanotte, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross and Adam Lallana have been picked to start the match.

Roberto De Zerbi, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match against Sheffield United. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Polish international Jakub Moder is on the bench for the first time since sustaining a serious knee injury during a goalless draw with Norwich 19-months ago.

The midfielder was included in Brighton’s 2023/2024 Premier League squad and made his return for the under-21s against Arsenal last month.

Moder’s return is a huge boost for Brighton, who have suffered badly with injures so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a terrible situation but it’s like this and we can change nothing,” De Zerbi said on Friday, after Dunk, Milner and Estupinan were all injured against Ajax.

“In the moment we have to be focused on the game.”

Goals from Ansu Fati and Simon Adingra secured back-to-back wins – and consecutive clean sheets – over Dutch giants Ajax.

But Roberto De Zerbi said Sheffield United will be an even tougher game, and is treating the match like a cup final.

Despite their superb form in Europe, Brighton are without a win in five Premier League games. Their last win was against Bournemouth at the Amex on September 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They remain eighth in the league, knowing that win over bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United will move them above Newcastle and Manchester United into sixth.

"Sunday is one of the most important games in this season,” De Zerbi said.

"I think it’s a final for us because it will be a very tough game. Tougher than yesterday.

"We know very well Sheffield is a good team. They won [2-1 against Wolves] last week. To win, we have to play very well, a great game with the right quality and attitude.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton XI: Steele, Julio, Webster, Van Hecke, Dahoud, Buonanotte, Gilmour, Gross, Lallana, Adingra, Fati.

Subs: Verbruggen, Veltman, Baleba, Moder, Hinshelwood, Baker-Boaitey, Mitoma, O'Mahony, Pedro.

Sheff Utd XI: Foderingham, Baldock, Trusty, Robinson, Bogle, Souza, Norwood, Thomas, Hamer, McAtee, Archer.