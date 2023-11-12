Brighton without multiple key players as Roberto De Zerbi deals with 'terrible situation' - Star midfielder returns after 19-months out
Evan Ferguson – who signed a new contract during the week – is also a notable absentee from the matchday squad, with Kaoru Mitoma on the bench, as Roberto De Zerbi makes six changes from the side that won in Amsterdam in the Europa League on Thursday night.
Joining the Japan international on the sidelines is Bart Verbruggen, Joel Veltman and Joao Pedro.
Jason Steele, Igor Julio, Facundo Buonanotte, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross and Adam Lallana have been picked to start the match.
Polish international Jakub Moder is on the bench for the first time since sustaining a serious knee injury during a goalless draw with Norwich 19-months ago.
The midfielder was included in Brighton’s 2023/2024 Premier League squad and made his return for the under-21s against Arsenal last month.
Moder’s return is a huge boost for Brighton, who have suffered badly with injures so far this season.
“It’s a terrible situation but it’s like this and we can change nothing,” De Zerbi said on Friday, after Dunk, Milner and Estupinan were all injured against Ajax.
“In the moment we have to be focused on the game.”
Goals from Ansu Fati and Simon Adingra secured back-to-back wins – and consecutive clean sheets – over Dutch giants Ajax.
But Roberto De Zerbi said Sheffield United will be an even tougher game, and is treating the match like a cup final.
Despite their superb form in Europe, Brighton are without a win in five Premier League games. Their last win was against Bournemouth at the Amex on September 24.
They remain eighth in the league, knowing that win over bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United will move them above Newcastle and Manchester United into sixth.
"Sunday is one of the most important games in this season,” De Zerbi said.
"I think it’s a final for us because it will be a very tough game. Tougher than yesterday.
"We know very well Sheffield is a good team. They won [2-1 against Wolves] last week. To win, we have to play very well, a great game with the right quality and attitude.”
Brighton XI: Steele, Julio, Webster, Van Hecke, Dahoud, Buonanotte, Gilmour, Gross, Lallana, Adingra, Fati.
Subs: Verbruggen, Veltman, Baleba, Moder, Hinshelwood, Baker-Boaitey, Mitoma, O'Mahony, Pedro.
Sheff Utd XI: Foderingham, Baldock, Trusty, Robinson, Bogle, Souza, Norwood, Thomas, Hamer, McAtee, Archer.
Subs: Amissah, Lowe, Larouci, Fleck, Osborn, Brooks, Slimane, Osula, Traore.