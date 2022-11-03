It’s been an eventful campaign so far for Brighton. The Seagulls started the season superbly under Graham Potter and were fourth in the league standings when Potter upped sticks and moved to the riches of Chelsea.

It was a disruptive period for Albion as the entire management team joined Potter in his new role at Stamford Bridge. De Zerbi arrived as the new head coach and despite some encouraging early displays, the Italian struggled to get points on the board.

That all changed in emphatic style last Saturday however as Brighton walloped Potter’s Chelsea 4-1 in front of a fired-up crowd at the Amex Stadium. It got the De Zerbi era up and running and the Seagulls – who are now eighth in the table – will look to continue that momentum at lowly Wolves this Saturday.

Albion then welcome Aston Villa to the Amex on November 13 for their final match before the Premier League grinds to a halt due to the Qatar World Cup.

But where are Brighton expected to finish this season?...The statistics experts at FiveThirtyEight crunched the numbers and predicted where they – and all of their top-flight rivals – will finish.

