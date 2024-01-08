Brighton teenager Chelsea Ferguson has been recalled from her season-loan loan spell at Blackburn Rovers.

The 19-year-old headed out to the Women’s Championship side last summer and went on to make nine appearances at the Lancashire outfit in all competitions.

However, the striker, who scored one goal in her stint at Rovers, is now back with Albion for the time being.

Women and Girls’ managing director Zoe Johnson told the club’s website: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Chelsea back to the club as we look to continue her development.”