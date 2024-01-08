Brighton Women youngster recalled from loan spell at Blackburn Rovers
The 19-year-old headed out to the Women’s Championship side last summer and went on to make nine appearances at the Lancashire outfit in all competitions.
However, the striker, who scored one goal in her stint at Rovers, is now back with Albion for the time being.
Women and Girls’ managing director Zoe Johnson told the club’s website: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Chelsea back to the club as we look to continue her development.”
The teenager signed her first professional contract with the Seagulls in 2023, having joined the Sussex side’s academy in 2020 from Millwall.