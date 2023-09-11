Brighton Women's EA Sports FC 24 Ratings revealed - including high ranking for German international

Brighton & Hove Albion women’s player ratings for the latest EA Sports FC 24 game have been leaked online ahead of its release later this month.

The popular video game is set to be released on September 29, moving away from its original name of FIFA due to issues over the licensing fee.

Last year’s version included for the first time teams from the Barclays Women's Super League as playable clubs, allowing users to select some of the best players from within the women’s game.

Owners of the game will find they will be able to do the same again this year, having the opportunity to play as Melissa Phillips’ Brighton side.

Whilst the ratings for each player on the game has not been officially released by EA yet, the Brighton’s women's teams stats have been leaked on Twitter.

The Seagulls are set to have four-joint highest rated players in goalkeeper Lydia Williams, defender Zoe Morse, new signing Pauline Bremer and striker Lee Geum-min – who have all been given a 78 rating.

In total, the Sussex side has seven gold card-rated players, which is given to anyone with an overall of 75 or higher.

The Lionesses star Katie Robinson will reportedly receive a 74 rating, an overall upgrade of two points from last year. The 21-year-old was a part of the squad that finished runners-up at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Here is the full Brighton squad’s EA Sports FC 24 ratings.

Goalkeepers:

Lydia Williams – 78

Katie Startup – 63

Defenders:

Zoe Morse – 78

Maria Thorisdottir – 76

Emma Kullberg – 75

Poppy Pattinson 72

Guro Bergsvand – 71

Charlize Rule – 69

Midfielders:

Veatriki Sarri – 75

Katie Robinson – 74

Park Ye-eun – 71

Dejana Stefanovic – 70

Mackenzie Hawkesby – 69

Maisie Symonds – 68

Libby Bance – 65

Lulu Jarvis – 57

Forwards:

Lee Guem Min – 78

Pauline Bremer – 78

Madison Haley – 74

Elisabeth Terland - 73

Julia Zigiotti Olme – 73

No rating yet:

Vicky Losada

Li Mengwen