Brighton Women’s Stadium in the spotlight after England’s Euro 2025 success

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton chief Paul Barber wants to end speculation on the club's plans for a new purpose-built stadium for the women's team.

Brighton Women, who finished fifth in the WSL last season, currently play the majority of their home fixtures at Crawley Town's Broadfield Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their average home attendance in the Women's Super League for the 2024-25 season was 4,821.

A new stadium in the city, alongside capitalising on the success of Sarina Wiegman’s England team at Euro 2025, could help to increase that average figure.

Finding a permanent home has though proved problematic but the club have made significant progress in recent years.

In 2023 the council approved the club's proposal to build a new venue and Barber previously stated the 2027-28 season could be a realistic target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the key details – such as capacity, location and when any works can start – remain under wraps.

“We are really hoping we can get an announcement out if not in the latter part of the summer then early part of the autumn to try and clarify the plans a little bit more," Barber told the Argus last week.

“Show people what it could look like and take away from of the speculation – is it in this part of Brighton, that part of Brighton?

“We need the support of our partners in the scheme to do that and obviously the local authority, Brighton and Hove City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bella (Sankey, leader of the council) has been really supportive so far.

“We want to make sure they are fully in the picture of where we are at before we say anything publicly.

“Ultimately they are still going to need to provide us with the planning permission to build it.

“The reaction to it has been incredible. People are really positive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serina Wiegman says Euro win was ‘through the roof’

England boss Sarina Wiegman hopes the impact of the Lionesses’ Euro 2025 triumph reverberates after their penalties triumph over world champions Spain.

“I hope it will boost the women’s game even more, not only in England, but beyond,” said Wiegman, who secured a personal hat-trick of European trophies after leading the Netherlands to glory in 2017, followed by the Lionesses’ back-to-back wins.

“How I’ve experienced this tournament is that the level went up again, the intensity of the games went through the roof. That’s what we’ve seen.

“We’ve seen it in the games, but also in the data we have. I think this tournament broke every record again and that’s great, and I hope that that will boost the women’s game everywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t really know what to expect now in England, I think it will boost again.”

The Switzerland edition set a new record for the highest-attended women’s Euros with 657,291 fans through the gates.

The final was the most-watched television moment of 2025 across all UK TV broadcasters, drawing a peak live audience of 12.2 million.

Wiegman said she was “very much looking forward” to celebrating their achievement – a first trophy for a senior England football side on foreign soil – on Tuesday back in London, where an open-top bus parade and celebration in front of Buckingham Palace are planned.

For your next Albion read: