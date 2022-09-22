Brighton World Cup star drops latest exit hint, Liverpool and Newcastle receive boost in '£30m' Bundesliga star pursuit

Belgium international Leandro Trossard has impressed in the Premier League since joining Brighton in 2019

The Belgian international has been one of Brighton’s key men over the past few seasons and started this campaign well with goals against West Ham and Leicester.

Trossard thrived under Graham Potter following his £15m move from Genk in 2019. He has helped Albion establish themselves in the Premier League and is now preparing for life under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi, following Potter’s move to Chelsea.

The 27-year-old is now approaching his peak years and his contract expires next summer. He has previously stated that he would be “open to other offers,” increasing speculation that a move could be on the cards.

Trossard is keen to play regular football with Brighton ahead of the Qatar World Cup but after that, his future looks less certain.

“Gosh, you always work towards that,” said Trossard when asked about his future while on an international break with Belgium."I feel good at Brighton and we are fourth. I will only leave for another club if it is the right team.”

Brighton and their supporters would be keen to tie the versatile attacker down to another contract but Trossard’s comments suggest he would be keen to test himself at a Champions League club.

Albion have just 10 Premier League games remaining until the January transfer window, which could prove a decisive moment in Trossard’s career.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Newcastle, who have previously been linked with Trossard received a boost in their chase for Borussia Monchengladbach’s star performer Manu Kone.

Director of football, Roland Virkus, said: “I’d be lying if I said we would never sell him. There have already been inquiries for Manu, but we don’t have to sell him yet. The boy must want to take his next step to a club that is significantly bigger than Gladbach, and we also have to be satisfied.”