Brighton XI predicted to face Forest Green Rovers in Carabao Cup as Graham Potter starts five youngsters

Brighton have enjoyed an impressive start to the Premier League season and are fifth after their first three matches.

They welcome Leeds United to Amex Stadium this Saturday but before that Graham Potter has to negotiate a tricky cup tie at The New Lawn Stadium.

Ian Burchnall's team have not enjoyed the best of starts in the third tier and have won once, drawn once and lost two so far.

Brighton's Japan international Kaoru Mitoma could be in line to start at Forest Green in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night

Albion head coach Graham Potter is keen to do well in the cup competitions this season but is expected to make a host of changes from the team that beat West Ham 2-0 last Sunday.

Brighton No 1 goalkeeper Rob Sanchez is not expected to play on Wednesday but he was once on loan at Forest Green as an 18-year-old.

"It was my first loan,” Sanchez said. “I was 18 and at the time you don't realise how important it is. It was a massive part of my development.

"I was super happy I went there. They are now doing well, I am really happy for them.”

The other link between the two clubs is that Burchnall previously managed at Swedish outfit Ostersund – the same club Potter managed before returning to the UK with Swansea and then Albion.