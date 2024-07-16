Brighton’s Abdallah Sima stance clarified as Rangers boss Philippe Clement issues transfer statement

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Rangers manager Philippe Clement remains keen to sign Brighton attacker Abdallah Sima on a permanent basis.Sima, 23, impressed during his season-long loan at Ibrox and scored 16 goals with two assists.The Senegal international has just one-year remaining on his Brighton contract this summer – but the two clubs are no closer to an agreement.Sima joined Brighton for around £7m from Slavia Prague in 2021 and had injury-hit loan spells at Stoke City and French club Angers.Sima finally showed his potential under Clement at Rangers last term and the Seagulls are hoping to at least recoup the £7m they paid for him three years ago. That fee could however prove too rich for the Glasgow club.“I’ve been in touch with him, of course," said Clement. "He’s like one of my sons. Abda loves the club. Abda loves the way of playing we had last season and his role in that.“He loved his team-mates and the staff. But at the end of the day, Brighton is the owner so it’s all about the money then. At the moment it’s not possible. But we will see along the way if there comes a possibility because we would love to get him back.”Sima has not made a first team appearance for Brighton and his chances of breaking in Fabian Hurzeler's team next season appear slim.Brighton are quite well stacked in attacking areas with Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March, Simon Adingra, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Evan Ferguson all competing for minutes.Albion have also signed attacking talents Amario Cozier-Duberry, Ibrahim Osman and Yankuba Minteh earlier this summer.