Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
19 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
23 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
23 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
23 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
1 day ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
Brighton and Hove Albion fans are enjoying some the best football at the Amex Stadium this season
Brighton and Hove Albion fans are enjoying some the best football at the Amex Stadium this season
Brighton and Hove Albion fans are enjoying some the best football at the Amex Stadium this season

Brighton's average home attendance this season compared to Crystal Palace, West Ham, Fulham, Chelsea and Southampton - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion expect a full house today as they welcome League Two Grimsby Town in the FA Cup – but what is their average attendance this season?

By Derren Howard
Published 19th Mar 2023, 10:13 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 10:41 GMT

Brighton fans have been treated to some cracking football this campaign as Roberto De Zerbi’s team are seventh in the Premier League and in the mix for European qualification.

There have been some memorable moments so far and the atmosphere inside the stadium has been some the best ever witnessed at the Amex. The victories against Graham Potter’s Chelsea and two wins over Liverpool – once in the league and once in the FA Cup – will live long in the memory for many Albion fans. Today however will be quite a different affair as they host League Two Grimsby as they battle for a place at Wembley for an FA Cup semi-final. A number of Harry the Haddock inflatables will be on display as Grimsby Town fans hope to cheer on their team to another giant killing act. In the previous round they beat top flight outfit Southampton and they have also seen off Luton Town of the Championship. It will be an occasion like no other seen at Brighton as De Zerbi’s men look to continue their fine season. The Seagulls fans have been with them every step of the way but how does their average attendance compare to their Premier League rivals. Here’s how they stack up against Crystal Palace, West Ham, Fulham, Chelsea and all of their top flight rivals

10,293

1. Bournemouth

10,293 Photo: Christopher Lee

17,073

2. Brentford

17,073 Photo: Clive Rose

23,502

3. Fulham

23,502 Photo: Alex Broadway

25,232

4. Crystal Palace

25,232 Photo: Clive Rose

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
ChelseaCrystal PalaceWest HamFulhamBrightonLeague TwoSouthamptonPremier League