There have been some memorable moments so far and the atmosphere inside the stadium has been some the best ever witnessed at the Amex. The victories against Graham Potter’s Chelsea and two wins over Liverpool – once in the league and once in the FA Cup – will live long in the memory for many Albion fans. Today however will be quite a different affair as they host League Two Grimsby as they battle for a place at Wembley for an FA Cup semi-final. A number of Harry the Haddock inflatables will be on display as Grimsby Town fans hope to cheer on their team to another giant killing act. In the previous round they beat top flight outfit Southampton and they have also seen off Luton Town of the Championship. It will be an occasion like no other seen at Brighton as De Zerbi’s men look to continue their fine season. The Seagulls fans have been with them every step of the way but how does their average attendance compare to their Premier League rivals. Here’s how they stack up against Crystal Palace, West Ham, Fulham, Chelsea and all of their top flight rivals