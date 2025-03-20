AI technology assesses how Brighton players have performed this season under Fabian Hurzeler

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton have impressed at times under their new head coach Fabian Hurzeler this season.

The German arrived last summer from St Pauli as the youngest ever permanent Premier League manager and replaced former boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler has had had to juggle numerous injuries this term and also bedded in a number of new faces following a £200m transfer spend last summer.

Brighton stars Carlos Baleba and Georginio Rutter have been rated highly by AI this season

The Seagulls are currently seventh in the Premier League – one point off Champions League qualification – with nine top flight matches remaining.

Albion are also through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where the face highflying Nottingham Forest at Amex Stadium for a place in the last four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Brighton – along with the rest of the Premier League – pause for the international break we asked Grok AI, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, to rate Brighton’s players out of 10 for their efforts so far this term.

It praises the contributions of midfielder Carlos Baleba and also highlights the talents of Georginio Rutter following his £40m summer arrival from Leeds United.

For some reason, Grok has not been impressed with Adam Webster’s displays – despite his recent good form – and also gave quite a high mark to Mats Wieffer, who has struggled with injuries and had limited impact following his arrival from Feyenoord.

I also take issue with Jack Hinshelwood’s rating… one of Albion’s best this season and an 8/10 for me at least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyway, here’s the verdict from the all seeing and all knowing technology:

Bart Verbruggen - 8/10. Hurzeler’s preferred No 1 goalkeeper has been a consistent presence between the sticks. Known for solid shot-stopping (e.g., key saves against Newcastle) and growing into his role as a ball-playing keeper, Verbruggen has helped stabilise the backline. Occasional errors, like against Arsenal, slightly temper his rating.

Jason Steele - 6/10. The backup keeper has had limited appearances, mostly in cup games. His performances have been a mixed bag—some fine saves (e.g., vs. Wolves) but notable mistakes (like gifting a goal in the League Cup). Injury has also sidelined him recently, limiting his impact.

Lewis Dunk - 7/10. The captain remains a linchpin, offering leadership and aerial dominance. However, his lack of pace has been exposed at times in Hurzeler’s high line, leading to defensive lapses (e.g. vs. Chelsea). Still a reliable presence overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan Paul van Hecke - 8/10. Arguably Brighton’s most improved player, van Hecke has been a standout in defence. His composure on the ball and defensive solidity (e.g., vs. Man City) align well with Hurzeler’s system.

Igor Julio - 7/10. A dependable left-sided centre-back when called upon, Igor has shown resilience (e.g. stepping up in October). A hamstring injury ruling him out for the season caps his rating, but he’s been solid when fit.

Adam Webster - 5/10. Struggling for game time and confidence, Webster’s errors (e.g., vs. Chelsea in September) have seen him drop down the pecking order. Hurzeler seems to prefer others, limiting his impact.

Joel Veltman - 7.5/10. The versatile Dutchman has been a key figure. Reliable and adaptable, showing his value to Hurzeler’s setup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pervis Estupiñán - 7/10. Offers athleticism and attacking threat from left-back, fitting Hurzeler’s demands. Injuries and occasional defensive lapses (e.g., vs. Arsenal) keep him from a higher mark.

Tariq Lamptey - 6.5/10. Limited minutes due to competition and injury history, but he’s shown flashes of brilliance (e.g., neutralizing Amad Diallo vs. Man United). Hurzeler’s cautious use suggests he’s not fully trusted yet.

Jack Hinshelwood - 6.5/10: The young full-back/midfielder has potential and impressed Hürzeler but recent injury recovery keep his rating modest.

Carlos Baleba - 9/10: A breakout star under Hurzeler, Baleba’s energy, pressing, and goal contributions (e.g., vs. Wolves, Chelsea) have made him indispensable. His red card vs. Bournemouth shows he’s still learning, but he’s a top performer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mats Wieffer - 7.5/10: The Feyenoord signing has been a steady tempo-setter in midfield, excelling in possession and recovery. Not flashy but can be crucial to Hurzeler’s balance.

Yasin Ayari - 7/10: Surprising consistency and moments of brilliance show promise, though he’s still inconsistent.

Matt O’Riley - 6.5/10: Slowly returning from injury, the summer signing has potential but hasn’t had enough time to make a big mark yet.

João Pedro - 8/10: Brighton’s most important attacker since returning from injury, with goals and assists in key games. His penalties underlines his clutch ability, though occasional disinterest docks him half a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Welbeck - 7.5/10: Started the season in top scoring form and remains a threat. Injury in January lowers his score but still vital at 34.

Georginio Rutter - 8/10. A fan favourite with four goals in January alone, Rutter’s work rate and output (e.g., vs. Spurs) have cemented his place. Hurzeler’s faith in him pays off.

Kaoru Mitoma - 7.5/10. A constant threat from the left. Goals and chaos keep him high, but he’s been used strategically by Hurzeler.

Yankuba Minteh - 7.5/10. The £30m signing has hit the ground running with goals and pressing intensity. A exciting addition to Hurzeler’s front line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Adingra - 6.5/10. Hurzeler hasn’t found his best position yet, and has disrupted his rhythm.