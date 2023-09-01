Brighton's best eleven for the 2023/2024 season - including £26m midfielder and Barcelona star

Brighton have once again been involved in a busy transfer window which has seen them sign eight new players.

The summer window is set to close at midnight on Friday, September 1, after the Albion spent a record £85m on new recruits.

Joao Pedro was signed for £30m from the Watford, the most the Seagulls have ever spent on one player. Whilst Carlos Baleba (£23m), Igor Julio (£15m) and Bart Verbruggen (£16m) were all brought in on big money deals for the club, as Roberto De Zerbi looked to bolster his squad for the Europa League campaign.

However, the biggest signing of the summer arrived on deadline day on a loan deal. Barcelona star Ansu Fati shockingly arrived at the Amex Stadium on a season-long deal, adding a superstar to De Zerbi’s roster.

The Sussex side also shrewdly acquired the experienced James Milner and Mo Dahoud on free transfers from Liverpool and Bourassa Dortmund.

There was also more than 20 outgoings from the south coast, including the high-profile sales of Alexis Mac Allister, Robert Sanchez and Moises Caicedo – the latter being sold for a British transfer record fee of £115m.

Now the window has closed and De Zerbi has a settled squad for the next four months, SussexWorld has picked what it believes to be the best eleven players available to the Italian coach.

Goalkeeper – Bart Verbruggen: The Dutch goalkeeper’s ball-playing abilities make him perfectly suited for De Zerbi’s style of football.

Right back – James Milner: This versatile statesmen has already shown his qualities in a short space of time, don’t expect him to play every game though.

Centre-back – Lewis Dunk: The skipper remains one of Brighton’s most important players and will hope to add an England cap or two to his CV this season.

Centre back – Igor Julio: Yet to make an appearance in the team, but it only a matter of time before the left-footed centre-back struts his stuff at the Amex Stadium.

Left back – Pervis Estupinan: One of the best left-backs in the Premier League remains unchallenged in his position.

Central midfielder – Mo Dahoud: The classy midfielder will keep things ticking nicely in the centre of the park once he is match fit.

Central midfielder – Billy Gilmour: This is the Scotsman's time to shine now that Mac Allister and Caicedo have left the club.

Right winger – Solly March: De Zerbi has a number of attacking options now, but March remains his most potent attacker in front of goal.

Central attacking midfielder – Joao Pedro: This position could go to a number of players, but Pedro looks the most likely to make the position his own this season.

Left winger – Karou Mitoma: Brighton have one of the best left wingers in the league in Mitoma, but now have the chance to rest him due to the number of options they now have, which is good for both him and the club.