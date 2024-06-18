Brighton's best player close to bargain £7m exit as Champions League club push for transfer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton’s player of the year Pascal Gross could be on the move to the Bundesliga this summer.

The German midfielder is currently on international duty at the Euros but talks with Gross’ management and Borussia Dortmund and said to be progressing.

Gross, 32, has one year remaining on his current contract with Brighton and the club are reportedly keen to keep their star man, who scored five goals and claimed 13 assists last term.

The Seagulls are said to have opened talks with Gross on a new deal but the German hinted last season that he would be open for a return to Germany for professional and also family reasons.

Dortmund are very keen on the former FC Ingolstadt man, while Eintracht Frankfurt are also believed to be in the running.

German football expert Florian Plettenberg, posted: “Talks between Borussia Dortmund and Pascal Groß and his management are becoming more concrete and are progressing very positively… but at this stage, no verbal agreement yet. Groß, on the list of @BVB as revealed a few weeks ago in our show!

“New price expectation: €7-10 million with one year left on his contract. Frankfurt, also very interested.”

Losing Gross would be a painful blow for Brighton and their fans. The German has proved hugely popular at the Amex Stadium following his bargain £3m to the Seagulls from FC Ingolstadt in 2017.