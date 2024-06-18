Brighton's best player close to bargain £7m exit as Champions League club push for transfer

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard
Published 18th Jun 2024, 10:23 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 10:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton’s player of the year Pascal Gross could be on the move to the Bundesliga this summer.

The German midfielder is currently on international duty at the Euros but talks with Gross’ management and Borussia Dortmund and said to be progressing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gross, 32, has one year remaining on his current contract with Brighton and the club are reportedly keen to keep their star man, who scored five goals and claimed 13 assists last term.

Brighton's Pascal Gross could be on the move to the Bundesliga this summerBrighton's Pascal Gross could be on the move to the Bundesliga this summer
Brighton's Pascal Gross could be on the move to the Bundesliga this summer

The Seagulls are said to have opened talks with Gross on a new deal but the German hinted last season that he would be open for a return to Germany for professional and also family reasons.

Dortmund are very keen on the former FC Ingolstadt man, while Eintracht Frankfurt are also believed to be in the running.

German football expert Florian Plettenberg, posted: “Talks between Borussia Dortmund and Pascal Groß and his management are becoming more concrete and are progressing very positively… but at this stage, no verbal agreement yet. Groß, on the list of @BVB as revealed a few weeks ago in our show!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“New price expectation: €7-10 million with one year left on his contract. Frankfurt, also very interested.”

Losing Gross would be a painful blow for Brighton and their fans. The German has proved hugely popular at the Amex Stadium following his bargain £3m to the Seagulls from FC Ingolstadt in 2017.

Gross has made 261 appearances for Brighton in total with 32 goals and a remarkable 52 assists. He is without doubt one of Albion's best players from their Premier League era.

Related topics:BrightonChampions LeagueBorussia Dortmund

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.