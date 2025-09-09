OXFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on before the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Oxford United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Kassam Stadium on August 27, 2025 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)placeholder image
OXFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on before the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Oxford United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Kassam Stadium on August 27, 2025 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Brighton's best XI to start at Bournemouth after fresh injury scare

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 9th Sep 2025, 05:00 BST
All the latest team and injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton return to action after the international break at seventh-placed Bournemouth this Saturday, 3pm.

The Seagulls enjoyed a morale-boosting 2-1 victory against Manchester City at the Amex Stadium just prior to the break and are 11th in the fledgling league table.

They drew 1-1 against Marco Silva's Fulham – a match they should have won – and then went down 2-0 to Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

They will hope to add to their four points this Saturday at the Vitality Stadium against Andoni Iraola's impressive outfit.

Bournemouth have so far lost at Liverpool, beat 10-man Wolves at home and then enjoyed a deserved 1-0 win at Tottenham.

They will be a seriously stern test for Albion and head coach Fabian Hurzeler will hope all his players return from the international break fit and raring to go.

Gambian flyer Yankuba Minteh gave Albion fans a scare last Friday as he hobbled off the pitch in the second half of their World Cup qualifier against Kenya.

Here's Brighton's best XI as it stands...

It has not been the most convincing start to a Premier League season but the Dutchman will likely get the nod to face Bournemouth. Jason Steele is a strong option.

1. Bart Verbruggen - GK

It has not been the most convincing start to a Premier League season but the Dutchman will likely get the nod to face Bournemouth. Jason Steele is a strong option. Photo: Justin Setterfield

The midfielder and reluctant right back missed the City win with a "slight issue". If he's fit he's probably the first choice these days, ahead of the experienced Joel Veltman

2. Mats Wieffer - RB

The midfielder and reluctant right back missed the City win with a "slight issue". If he's fit he's probably the first choice these days, ahead of the experienced Joel Veltman Photo: Clive Mason

The Netherlands international is one of the most underrated centre backs in the Premier League. If he's fit, he starts.

3. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

The Netherlands international is one of the most underrated centre backs in the Premier League. If he's fit, he starts. Photo: GLYN KIRK

The skipper looks so much fitter this season and has started the campaign well amid competition from new signings Olivier Boscagli and Diego Coppola.

4. Lewis Dunk - CB

The skipper looks so much fitter this season and has started the campaign well amid competition from new signings Olivier Boscagli and Diego Coppola. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

