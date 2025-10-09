Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has so far been patient with Greeks arrivals Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas.

Kostoulas, 18, signed for around £30m from Olympiacos and Tzimas, 19, came in from German second tier outfit Nürnberg for around £22m.

Tzimas appears slight ahead in Hurzeler’s “adaptation process” as he’s totalled 47 minutes in the Premier League having been introduced as a substitute against Bournemouth, Chelsea and Wolves.

He scored twice from the bench in the 6-0 League Cup second round win at Oxford United and his only start came in the 6-0 third round win at Barnsley.

Kostoulas has had even less game time. The Greek under-21 made a Premier League matchday squad for the first time last Sunday as he was an unused substitute at Wolves. His only competitive action to date is 37 minutes of League Cup football against Oxford and Barnsley.

So far, so slow. But at some stage, Hurzeler will unleash his talented duo on Premier League defences. Here’s Brighton's best XI when the £50m summer signings are ready...

1 . Bart Verbruggen - GK The Dutch stopper's form is picking up after shaky start to the season. Yet to keep a clean sheet this term. | Getty Images

2 . Mats Wieffer - RB The reluctant right back is getting back to full fitness after a knee issue. Gets the nod ahead of Joel Veltman. | Wolves via Getty Images

3 . Jan Paul van Hecke - CB Once again proved his value to the Seagulls at Wolves. A future captain... IF he stays this summer | Getty Images