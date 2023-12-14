Brighton's Billy Gilmour makes Arsenal admission after triumphant Europa League night
Joao Pedro's 88th-minute winner at the Amex on Thursday night saw Albion top the group and avoid having to navigate a knockout play-off round in 2024.
Scottish international Gilmour was thrilled the Seagulls came away with the three points but his attention has already turned to Sunday's trip to the Emirates in the Premier League.
The 22-year-old, who put in a sparkling display against the French side, added he is enjoying this purple patch of form he is experiencing and wants to go as far as possible in the competition.
He told TNT Sports mere minutes after the game had finished: "We've come and done it. Everyone in there is buzzing. But now we need to prepare for the weekend.
"To work with our gaffer [Roberto De Zerbi] is amazing. I'm really enjoying right now. Hopefully I can continue that [form]. I want to try to get on the ball and start stuff as much as possible. It's been a real joy. We've all worked really hard. Some of the results, we've felt hard done by.
"We're in the competition because we want to try to go and win it. That's the aim. We want to keep the standard in the league as well. Sometimes we haven't been at it."
The victory means Brighton play their last 16 tie in March 2024, with the draw taking place on February 23.