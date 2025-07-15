Brighton's brilliant new signing and forgotten £25m star spotted as players report for Spain training camp - gallery

Brighton players were given their first taste of Fabian Hurzeler’s carefully planned Spanish pre-season training camp on Monday.
Albion will be in the Costa Del Sol for 10 days where they prepare for a second campaign under the German head coach.
Alongside the intense sessions, Albion will also face two friendly matches played behind closed doors against Championship side Stoke City and Spanish second tier club Las Palmas – they were relegated from La Liga last season.
The camp provides a chance for new signings to bed in and also saw £25m midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu back on the pitch after missing most of last season with a toe issue.
Here’s how Brighton players shaped up in the Costa Del Sol… pictures courtesy BHAFC
