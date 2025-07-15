Brighton's brilliant new signing and forgotten £25m star spotted as players report for Spain training camp - gallery

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler points the way forward in Spainplaceholder image
Brighton's brilliant new signing and forgotten £25m star spotted as players report for Spain training camp

Published 15th Jul 2025, 04:00 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion’s pre-season training camp in the Costa Del Sol

Brighton players were given their first taste of Fabian Hurzeler’s carefully planned Spanish pre-season training camp on Monday.

Albion will be in the Costa Del Sol for 10 days where they prepare for a second campaign under the German head coach.

Alongside the intense sessions, Albion will also face two friendly matches played behind closed doors against Championship side Stoke City and Spanish second tier club Las Palmas – they were relegated from La Liga last season.

The camp provides a chance for new signings to bed in and also saw £25m midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu back on the pitch after missing most of last season with a toe issue.

Here’s how Brighton players shaped up in the Costa Del Sol… pictures courtesy BHAFC

Brajan Gruda goes on a mazy run as Kaoru Mitoma and Jan Paul Van Hecke watch on

1. The Life of Brajan

Brajan Gruda goes on a mazy run as Kaoru Mitoma and Jan Paul Van Hecke watch on

Brighton's new £10m summer signing settles into life with the Seagulls

2. Cop a load of that

Brighton's new £10m summer signing settles into life with the Seagulls

The Ecuadorian left back has been linked with a move away but reported for pre-season training

3. Perfect Pervis

The Ecuadorian left back has been linked with a move away but reported for pre-season training

Brighton's new Greek strikers Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas

4. Greece lightning

Brighton's new Greek strikers Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas

