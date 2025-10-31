Brighton's Christmas fixtures now confirmed after West Ham and Manchester City change
Two of Brighton’s Premier Keague fixtures over the festive period have been selected for live TV coverage.
Brighton’s Premier League match against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Tuesday 30 December will be broadcast by Sky Sports. Kick off time is now 7.30pm.
Similarly, their trip to the Etihad Stadium to play Manchester City on Wednesday 7 January will also be broadcast by Sky Sports and kick off at 7.30pm.
Our two other holiday fixtures remain unchanged. We visit Arsenal on Saturday 27 December, kick off 3pm, and play our first game of 2026 against Burnley on Saturday 3 January at the Amex, kick off 3pm.