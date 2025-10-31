Brighton's Christmas fixtures now confirmed after West Ham and Manchester City change

Brighton will travel to West Ham on December 27

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Premier League festive fixtures

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of Brighton’s Premier Keague fixtures over the festive period have been selected for live TV coverage.

Brighton’s Premier League match against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Tuesday 30 December will be broadcast by Sky Sports. Kick off time is now 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, their trip to the Etihad Stadium to play Manchester City on Wednesday 7 January will also be broadcast by Sky Sports and kick off at 7.30pm.

Our two other holiday fixtures remain unchanged. We visit Arsenal on Saturday 27 December, kick off 3pm, and play our first game of 2026 against Burnley on Saturday 3 January at the Amex, kick off 3pm.