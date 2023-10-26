Brighton's Christmas fixtures with Crystal Palace, Tottenham and West Ham now confirmed amid Chelsea and Wolves rethink plea
A Chelsea fans’ group has demanded the Premier League reverses its decision to stage the club’s game at Wolves in December on Christmas Eve.
The Premier League has confirmed in its latest list of fixture amendments that the fixture has been switched from its original 3pm kick-off on December 23 to 1pm on the Sunday to accommodate live coverage on Sky Sports.
Chelsea’s visit to Molineux on December 24 will be the first top-flight fixture to be held on Christmas Eve since 1995 and Chelsea Supporters’ Trust said it was “totally unacceptable,” and added: “The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust will formally request that the Premier League properly consults supporters on this issue and that they reverse this decision.”