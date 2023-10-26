BREAKING
Brighton's Christmas fixtures with Crystal Palace, Tottenham and West Ham now confirmed amid Chelsea and Wolves rethink plea

Brighton and Hove Albion fans already know their Premier League festive fixture schedule – as fan groups call for a rethink elsewhere
By Derren Howard
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:43 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:45 BST
A Chelsea fans’ group has demanded the Premier League reverses its decision to stage the club’s game at Wolves in December on Christmas Eve.

The Premier League has confirmed in its latest list of fixture amendments that the fixture has been switched from its original 3pm kick-off on December 23 to 1pm on the Sunday to accommodate live coverage on Sky Sports.

Chelsea’s visit to Molineux on December 24 will be the first top-flight fixture to be held on Christmas Eve since 1995 and Chelsea Supporters’ Trust said it was “totally unacceptable,” and added: “The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust will formally request that the Premier League properly consults supporters on this issue and that they reverse this decision.”

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi already knows his festive fixture scheduleBrighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi already knows his festive fixture schedule
Brighton will be action over the festive period as they travel to Crystal Palace on Thursday, December 21. They then welcome current Premier League leaders Tottenham on Thursday, December 28 and on Thursday January 2, Roberto De Zerbi’s teamhead to the London Stadium to face West Ham.

