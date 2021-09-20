Brighton's Danny Welbeck makes Leandro Trossard prediction after Leicester victory

Danny Welbeck celebrates with Leo Trossard after the duo combined for Albion's second goal

It’s been a frustrating start to the new campaign for the striker as a hamstring injury, sustained in the penultimate match of last season, took longer than expected to heal.

Welbeck, 30, eased his way back into action from the bench in the 2-0 loss to Everton and then started at Brentford. There were some encouraging signs at the Brentford Community

Stadium but also a touch of rustiness as he missed one presentable chance in the first half after a clever through ball from Leo Trossard.

Welbeck was once again a starter for the win against Leicester and notched his first goal of the season with a fine header early in the second half.

“It’s a really good start to the season for us to get those points on the board,” said Welbeck, who signed a new one-year contract in the summer after netting six goals last season.

“But it’s also important for us to stay hungry every single day in training and preparing for games. It’s that sort of culture we want to implement into the whole club.

“We can enjoy today, enjoy the three points but tomorrow we have got to refocus and we go again.”

Albion have not always played the best football at times this season but they have found ways to win. Quite the contrast from last term when they played well without reward. Welbeck has been impressed with the new-found resilience and the former Man United and Arsenal striker believes it’s a vital quality to have in the Premier League.

“It’s massive. I think last season we might have been in this position and wouldn’t have been walking away with the three points.

“I think it’s good progression from us but it’s important that every single day we are working hard. Being together as a collective we can do a lot more.”

Welbeck is also keen to build up his personal fitness and and believes there is more to come with the more minutes he gets on the pitch.

“Missing the start of the season was not a good time,” said the 30-year-old. “But I’ve been working hard and making sure I’m ready. I’ve started the last two games and got like 65, 70 minutes today. I am building on that and looking forward to making a lot more of an impact games well.”

Welbeck has been used as part of a three pronged attacked alongside Neal Maupay, with Leo Trossard providing the creative spark from a slightly deeper position. The formation has caused defences problems so far and Welbeck feels Trossard’s awareness and ability on the ball is key to success.

“Leandro has been decisive for us in certain moments. Last week he got the matchwinner and today he has got the assist.

“We know he can cause problems for every team we come up against. Going into games we need to know how as a team we can affect their weaknesses.”

Welbeck operated at the top end of the table for much of his career and although he is delighted to see Albion riding high, he’s fully aware that it’s just the start of a new campaign.

“We can enjoy today, go home to our families and enjoy that. Then we are back to work and we have got to refocus on Monday night.”

Welbeck was as influential for Brighton on Sunday as Jamie Vardy was for Leicester. Vardy, 34, scored for the visitors and was a constant threat and Albion head coach Graham Potter feels Welbeck can continue to shine like his Leicester counterpart as long as he stays clear of the injuries.

“Danny wants to play as long as he can and I think he has a lot of time left,” said Potter.