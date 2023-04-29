Brighton and Hove Albion are already making moves in the transfer market as they prepare to develop their squad for next season

Albion have enjoyed a successful campaign so far this term and continue their quest for European qualification as they welcome Wolves to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton are eighth in League standings and despite suffering a painful FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester United United at Wembley Stadium last Sunday – swiftly followed by a 3-1 Premier League at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday – the Seagulls will be favourites to beat lowly Wolves.

Morale among the club and fans was boosted further this week as it’s been reported that Albion have agreed a £30m deal to bring in Brazilian attacker João Pedro from Championship outfit Watford next season.

Pedro has the potential to be a fine addition to Albion’s attacking options and his arrival would help cushion the blow as Alexis Mac Allister and potentially Moises Caicedo are tipped the leave the club this summer.

Here’s Brighton's dream starting XI for next season - including João Pedro and £35m Liverpool ace...

1 . Sanchez - GK De Zerbi wants Sanchez and Steele at Brighton for next season. If Sanchez can improve his distribution he has all the attributes to be the No1 Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . Lamptey - RB A huge season awaits for Lamptey. Struggled with injuries this term but has the ability and talent to fire back next term. Will look to make that right back slot his own ahead of Veltman, who is expected to sign a new deal Photo: Naomi Baker

3 . Lewis Dunk - CB He has improved massively under De Zerbi and just seems to get better each season. The skipper remains the rock this team is built upon. Photo: Mike Hewitt

4 . Levi Colwill - CB The Chelsea loanee has been a very impressive and clam performer at the heart of the defensive. The 18-year-old looks an England international of the future and a top PL player. Brighton should look to make his loan permanent. £25m - £30m could get the deal done Photo: GEOFF CADDICK