Brighton's dream starting XI for next season - including João Pedro and £35m Liverpool ace
Brighton and Hove Albion are already making moves in the transfer market as they prepare to develop their squad for next season
Albion have enjoyed a successful campaign so far this term and continue their quest for European qualification as they welcome Wolves to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.
Brighton are eighth in League standings and despite suffering a painful FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester United United at Wembley Stadium last Sunday – swiftly followed by a 3-1 Premier League at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday – the Seagulls will be favourites to beat lowly Wolves.
Morale among the club and fans was boosted further this week as it’s been reported that Albion have agreed a £30m deal to bring in Brazilian attacker João Pedro from Championship outfit Watford next season.
Pedro has the potential to be a fine addition to Albion’s attacking options and his arrival would help cushion the blow as Alexis Mac Allister and potentially Moises Caicedo are tipped the leave the club this summer.
Here’s Brighton's dream starting XI for next season - including João Pedro and £35m Liverpool ace...