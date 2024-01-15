Brighton and Hove Albion return to Premier League action against Wolves at the Amex Stadium on January 22

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi will hope to add to his squad this transfer window

Optimism should be high as the Albion prepare for the second half of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Seagulls are eighth in the Premier League, they are through to the knockout stages of the Europa League and have advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Albion will also hope to reintroduce a host of injured players in February and also welcome a new signing – or perhaps two.

Defender Jan Paul van Hecke has been one of the outstanding players this term and speaking from their warm-weather training base in Dubai, he said: "When you think of the injuries for us to be seventh says a lot about the strength of the squad. We want to do well in the FA Cup and have another really good season in the league.

“We’re trying to go all the way in the Europa League. It wasn’t easy in the beginning, we didn’t have experience perhaps but the second half against Marseille changed it around. Since then we haven’t let a goal in and the belief is we can go really far.”

Here's Brighton's new dream XI after the transfer window - including fantastic new arrival and injured stars return…

Jason Steele - GK: Perhaps just slightly ahead of Bart Verbruggen as Roberto De Zerbi’s most trusted No 1 – close call though.

Tariq Lamptey - WB: A fit and flying Lamptey for the second half of the season will be a very welcome boost.

Lewis Dunk - CB: Remains Albion’s most important player and a strong second half should see him in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Jan Paul van Hecke - CB: The Netherlands defender has been excellent this season. A brilliant breakthrough season and above Adam Webster as Dun’s main partner.

Pervis Estupinan - WB: Albion missed him during his injury looks back to his best as his goals against Tottenham and Stoke testified.

Billy Gilmour - M: Emerged as a real leader for De Zerbi this term. Seems to have taken his chance following the exits of Caicedo and Mac Allister

Pascal Gross - M: Just brilliant. The experience German has helped hold Brighton together during the injury-hit period.

Valintin Barco - M: The 19-year-old is expect to join for around £8m and will provide creative options on the left.

Kaoru Mitoma - A: Remains one of Brighton’s best attacking players and will hope to put his injury issues behind him.

Julio Enciso - A: The Seagulls have missed the creative talents of the Paraguay playmaker. The teenager was just starting to show his best form before a knee injury sustained at Wolves.