Brighton and Hove Albion face one of their most crucial transfer windows yet as they prepare for a Europa League campaign next season.

Brighton have just finished their best ever Premier League season with a sixth placed finish and qualification to the Europa League. But football moves quickly and some of the key players that helped Albion to their success are set to move on.

Both Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are expected to depart – which could earn the club in excess of £150m – with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City all reportedly interested. But just how do the club replace two of the best midfielders in world football?

That is the tricky situation Brighton find themselves in as they look to use some of that money to fund a push into Europe, as well as compete in the Premier League, The FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Albion have already made a few moves in the transfer market and here's how Roberto De Zerbi’s men could line-up next season if the rumours are true...

1 . Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is preparing for life without midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . Jason Steele - GK Albion's new trusted No 1 and De Zerbi's call to favour him over Rob Sanchez has been vindicated. Steele has been excellent with his hands and braze with his distribution. Gets De Zerbi's style and could push for England honours next season. A huge transformation Photo: Eddie Keogh

3 . James Milner - RB Expected to arrive on a free transfer after a hugely successful time at Liverpool. Experience will be vital as Albion embark on Europa League football. 37 years old but ultra-fit and can still perform in midfield and right back Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

4 . Levi Colwill - CB Brighton want to keep him and it appears the Chelsea loanee wants to stay. Poch is now in charge at the Bridge and has to decide quickly who stays and who goes from a bloated Blues squad. The left-sided centre back could arrive for around £20m Photo: Mike Hewitt