The 21-year-old, who joined Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan in the summer, has been named in a 30-man provisional squad for Jong Orange’s upcoming 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers.
The Netherlands squad will be reduced from 30 to 23 players on March 18 ahead of their trip to Bulgaria on March 25, and a crucial home encounter with Switzerland four days later.
The Dutch sit three points behind Group E leaders Switzerland, with a game in hand, as they bid to reach the finals in Romania and Georgia next summer.
Van Hecke has become an ever-present at Ewood Park since returning from a three-match suspension in November.
The centre half has been part of a miserly Rovers defence that has kept 11 clean sheets in their last 17 matches, of which van Hecke has played every minute, and was named the club’s player of the month for February.
