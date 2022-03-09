The 21-year-old, who joined Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan in the summer, has been named in a 30-man provisional squad for Jong Orange’s upcoming 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers.

The Netherlands squad will be reduced from 30 to 23 players on March 18 ahead of their trip to Bulgaria on March 25, and a crucial home encounter with Switzerland four days later.

The Dutch sit three points behind Group E leaders Switzerland, with a game in hand, as they bid to reach the finals in Romania and Georgia next summer.

Van Hecke has become an ever-present at Ewood Park since returning from a three-match suspension in November.

The centre half has been part of a miserly Rovers defence that has kept 11 clean sheets in their last 17 matches, of which van Hecke has played every minute, and was named the club’s player of the month for February.

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

1. Wolves weigh up Puig swoop Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly weighing up the prospect of signing Riqui Puig from Barcelona in the summer transfer window. (Sport) Photo Sales

2. Targett set to leave Matt Targett can leave Aston Villa for about £15m this summer following a positive start to his loan spell at Newcastle. The Toon Army are expected to make his move permanent. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

3. Palace consider Mateta exit Crystal Palace could decide to offload striker Jean-Phillipe Mateta come the end of the season. (The Athletic) Photo Sales

4. Hammers want En-Nesyri West Ham could switch their attention towards Youssef En-Nesyri to solve their striker problem, with a summer approach looking likely. (Fichajes) Photo Sales