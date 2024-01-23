Brighton's European rivals complete statement signing as Newcastle and Crystal Palace target makes call from Abu Dhabi

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton’s Europa League rivals West Ham have agreed a loan deal with Manchester City for England midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Neither club have commented but it is understood, if completed, the 28-year-old would join the Hammers for the remainder of the season.

Phillips has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium this month after struggling for game time with the treble winners.

After an injury-hit first campaign at City following a £45million move from Leeds in 2022, Phillips has started just two first-team games this term.

The loan switch could enhance the player’s chances of retaining his place in the England squad ahead of Euro 2024 this summer.

There was reported interest from Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Juventus but West Ham have emerged as the most likely destination.

Phillips is now expected to discuss personal terms after returning from Abu Dhabi, where he has been warm-weather training with City.

If talks progress, he could undergo a medical and complete the move before the end of the week.

West Ham are sixth in the Premier League and are three points ahead of seventh placed Brighton.