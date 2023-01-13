Football Manager 2023 has predicted a busy January transfer window at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The January transfer window is officially open for business as the great and the good of the Premier League prepare to get out their cheque books or flash the cash in a bid to strengthen their squads.

Brighton have, so far, made one signing during the window. The Seagulls reached an agreement with Rosario Central to sign Argentinian midfielder Facundo Buonanotte in January for a fee that could rise to £10 million – but a number of Albion stars have been linked with moves away.

Fan favourites Alexis Mac Allister, Moisés Caicedo and Leandro Trossard have attracted interest from England and Europe’s top club, but the trio have so far yet to be tempted away from the Amex.

And while we might not have a crystal ball at our disposal to see how the January transfer window will unfold, we do have the next best thing - Football Manager 2023.

The popular video game franchise is renowned for its meticulous detail and authentic approach to the world of football management, so we thought we’d take a look to see just how the remainder of the window could pan out for Brighton.

Check out Albion's eye-catching January transfer window, according to Football Manager 2023, below.

Brighton's eye-catching £40m January transfer window, according to Football Manager 2023 – picture gallery

IN: Karl Darlow - £2 million Newcastle United keeper Karl Darlow has been brought in to provide back up to Robert Sánchez. The 32-year-old has made just one appearance for the Magpies this season. He signed a five-year contract at St James' Park in 2020

OUT: James Beadle - £925,000 Brighton beat off stiff competition from Manchester United and Chelsea to sign goalkeeper James Beadle from Charlton Athletic at the turn of the year, but Roberto De Zerbi has shown the England under-18 international the door on Football Manager. The 17-year-old moved to West Bromwich Albion in a deal worth £925,000

IN: Jesé - £13 million Brighton have boosted their attacking option, on Football Manager, with the signing of former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain winger Jesé. In a strange twist of fate, the ex-Spain under-21 international was today (January 13) released by Turkish club MKE Ankaragücü. Jesé scored two goals and provided an assist in 14 Süper Lig appearances for the Ankara-based club in 2022/23