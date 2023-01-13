Brighton’s eye-catching £40m January transfer window, according to Football Manager 2023 – picture gallery
Football Manager 2023 has predicted a busy January transfer window at Brighton & Hove Albion.
The January transfer window is officially open for business as the great and the good of the Premier League prepare to get out their cheque books or flash the cash in a bid to strengthen their squads.
Brighton have, so far, made one signing during the window. The Seagulls reached an agreement with Rosario Central to sign Argentinian midfielder Facundo Buonanotte in January for a fee that could rise to £10 million – but a number of Albion stars have been linked with moves away.
Fan favourites Alexis Mac Allister, Moisés Caicedo and Leandro Trossard have attracted interest from England and Europe’s top club, but the trio have so far yet to be tempted away from the Amex.
And while we might not have a crystal ball at our disposal to see how the January transfer window will unfold, we do have the next best thing - Football Manager 2023.
The popular video game franchise is renowned for its meticulous detail and authentic approach to the world of football management, so we thought we’d take a look to see just how the remainder of the window could pan out for Brighton.
Check out Albion's eye-catching January transfer window, according to Football Manager 2023, below.