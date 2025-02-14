FA Cup fifth round details confirmed

A date has been set for Brighton’s FA Cup fifth round tie against Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

The Seagulls booked their place in the last 16 following a 2-1 home win against at the Amex Stadium last Saturday as goals from Georginio Rutter and Kaoru Mitoma cancelled out Cole Palmer’s opener. Eddie Howe’s Magpies advanced after their 3-2 away win against Birmingham City last weekend courtesy of Joe Willock's brace and Callum Wilson's strike.

Albion’s reward was a long trip to the North East, and it has been confirmed that the encounter with Newcastle will take place on Sunday, March 2, with a kick-off time set for 1:45pm.

The cup game will also be broadcast live on ITV1.

For Brighton, the FA Cup tie is sandwiched between their home Premier League fixture against Bournemouth on Ferbruary 25 and another home game against Fulham on March 8.

Meanwhile, Newcastle face-off against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday February 26 and then a trip to West Ham on March 10.

Any further details, including ticketing information, will be confirmed in due course.

Brighton are next in action tonight in the Premier League against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium, just six days after beating Enzo Maresca’s team in the FA Cup.

"I don't know how they [Chelsea] will react,” said Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler in his pre-Chelsea press conference. “Maybe they change their approach. I can't see the future.

"So we have to see it. We have to wait for it. We might have to adapt. But in the end, it's really about focusing on us, trying to develop courage in possession, trying to find solutions in possession like we did last time.

“They might come more man to man. It is an option because they played it in the past, so we have to be ready for that. Press us man to man and then we have to find solutions against the man to man and then also out of possession. It's about doing the basic things right, to run more than them, sprint more than them, win more personal duels because it will be a very intense game.

“It will be a game with a lot of personal duels and then it's about who wants to win more. Sometimes we overcomplicate football, but I think especially in games where it's a man-to-man game, or it might be a game for doing the basic things at the highest standards and the basic things you can influence. And that's what I demand from my players.”

