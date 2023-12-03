BREAKING

Brighton's FA Cup opponents revealed

Brighton will travel to Championship side Stoke City in the third round of the FA Cup.
By Richie Mills
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 13:21 GMT
Albion beat the Potters 1-0 at bet365 Stadium in the fifth round of last season's competition and now they will head to Staffordshire in early January 2024.

The Seagulls reached the semi-finals of the 2022/23 edition of the tournament, falling to Manchester United on penalties at Wembley.

Some of the standout matchups from Saturday's FA Cup draw include Arsenal versus Liverpool and Sunderland against bitter rivals Newcastle United, and holders Manchester City kickstart their campaign at home to Huddersfield Town.

The third-round ties will take place between January 5-8. The furthest Albion have got in this competition was back in 1983 when they lost to United on a replay, denying them their first-ever major trophy.

