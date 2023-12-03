Brighton will travel to Championship side Stoke City in the third round of the FA Cup.

Albion beat the Potters 1-0 at bet365 Stadium in the fifth round of last season's competition and now they will head to Staffordshire in early January 2024.

The Seagulls reached the semi-finals of the 2022/23 edition of the tournament, falling to Manchester United on penalties at Wembley.

Some of the standout matchups from Saturday's FA Cup draw include Arsenal versus Liverpool and Sunderland against bitter rivals Newcastle United, and holders Manchester City kickstart their campaign at home to Huddersfield Town.

