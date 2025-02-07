All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton experienced transfer deadline day disappointment as they failed to bring in Sunderland winger Tommy Watson.

The Seagulls pushed throughout the transfer window and returned on the final day with a reported £13m offer, which proved unsuccessful.

There were even reports that Watson drove south to Brighton for talks and a medical but the two clubs failed to agree on a fee in the finals hours and minutes. Watson is contracted with Sunderland until June 2026 and Albion could revisit the deal this summer.

The 18-year-old has impressed this season for Régis Le Bris’ team with two goals from 10 appearances from an injury-hit campaign – The England under-21 international has missed the last 10 matches with knee and ankle issues.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, speaking to Sussex World’s sister title the Sunderland Echo, said: "I don’t think it was a risk (to reject the £13m package). Tommy’s got a year left on his contract.

"At the minute, he’s fully committed to what we’re doing, and there’ll obviously be ongoing conversations about whether he can extend that or whether there’s going to be a moment where a club is able to agree a fee with us.

"We’re just focused on the short term at the minute, trying to make sure that the team is as cohesive as possible.

"We have to try to navigate these remaining 16 games in the best possible way, and Tommy can have a massive impact on that for us."

Sunderland, who are fourth in the Championship, were also cautious about Watson leaving without securing a suitable replacement.

There was brief talk of Albion winger Simon Adingra moving in the opposite direction on loan, with an obligation to buy, if the Black Cats gained promotion.

Speakman added: “It would be really unfair to suggest that the player wanted to leave. Tommy is like a number of young players that we’ve got, where they’re on the up, they’re highly-rated and ambitious, which we want them to be, and then they get presented with an opportunity.

“Ultimately, Tommy didn’t have a decision to make because there wasn’t an agreement between the clubs. If the clubs had agreed, he would have had a decision to make, and you could understand why he would choose to stay, but you could also understand why he might decide to leave.

"That would be based on his views. But we never got to that point, so it was never really an issue.”