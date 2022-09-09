Brighton's fixture against Bournemouth postponed as Premier League pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Following discussions this morning, the English Premier League (EPL) and English Football League (EFL) determined that all fixtures from September 9-10 be postponed.

This includes Brighton's trip to Bournemouth, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow at 3pm.

Brighton Women’s first team match at home to Aston Villa and the men’s under-21 fixture against Manchester City this weekend have all been postponed.

(Photo by Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The FA has also confirmed that all non-league and grassroots football will be postponed this weekend, as a mark of respect.

A further update from both the EPL and EFL regarding fixtures during this national period of mourning is expected to be provided soon.