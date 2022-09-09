Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Brighton's fixture against Bournemouth postponed as Premier League pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Brighton’s Premier League fixture against Bournemouth has been postponed as a mark of respect by the national sport to the passing of her Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

By Frankie Elliott
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:48 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 12:24 pm

Following discussions this morning, the English Premier League (EPL) and English Football League (EFL) determined that all fixtures from September 9-10 be postponed.

This includes Brighton's trip to Bournemouth, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow at 3pm.

Brighton Women’s first team match at home to Aston Villa and the men’s under-21 fixture against Manchester City this weekend have all been postponed.

Most Popular

(Photo by Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The FA has also confirmed that all non-league and grassroots football will be postponed this weekend, as a mark of respect.

A further update from both the EPL and EFL regarding fixtures during this national period of mourning is expected to be provided soon.

More to follow…..

Elizabeth IIBournemouthPremier LeagueBrightonEFL