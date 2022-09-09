Brighton's fixture against Bournemouth postponed as Premier League pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Brighton’s Premier League fixture against Bournemouth has been postponed as a mark of respect by the national sport to the passing of her Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Following discussions this morning, the English Premier League (EPL) and English Football League (EFL) determined that all fixtures from September 9-10 be postponed.
This includes Brighton's trip to Bournemouth, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow at 3pm.
Brighton Women’s first team match at home to Aston Villa and the men’s under-21 fixture against Manchester City this weekend have all been postponed.
The FA has also confirmed that all non-league and grassroots football will be postponed this weekend, as a mark of respect.
A further update from both the EPL and EFL regarding fixtures during this national period of mourning is expected to be provided soon.
More to follow…..