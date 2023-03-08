Brighton and Hove Albion’s midfield star is nearing his way back to fitness following a serious ACL injury

Jakub Moder’s long path to recovery demonstrates just how quickly fortunes can change in football. Moder’s career was an upward trajectory as he featured regularly for Graham Potter’s Brighton in the Premier League and was making his name on the international stage with Poland.

The 23-year-old was – and still remains – one of the brightest young midfield talents across Europe and last April he was preparing for a strong finish to his top-flight campaign with Albion while looking ahead to playing at the Qatar World Cup with Poland.

But his luck changed on April 2 last year when he was introduced as a late substitute for Solly March during a drab 0-0 draw with Norwich City at the Amex Stadium. He came on in the 83rd minute and just five minutes later he was helped off the pitch and replaced by Jeremy Sarmiento after sustaining a nasty ACL injury. Almost a year has passed, but thanks to his dedication in the gym and to his rehabilitation, Moder’s long road back to full fitness is now almost complete.

Yesterday, Brighton posted an update on his progress with the message, “feeling good!” and showing him working hard on the exercise bike.

Brighton travel Leeds this Saturday in the Premier League and although the trip to Elland Road will be too soon for Moder, he is expected to feature between now and the end of the season.

His return will be a huge boost for head coach Roberto De Zerbi who will look integrate his midfielder back into the first team ahead of the summer, where Brighton could face losing their key central duo of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister. Moder has 40 Premier League appearances under his belt and his return could be key if one or both of those were to exit.