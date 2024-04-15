Jakub Moder of Brighton & Hove Albion is put under pressure by Sander Berge and Hjalmar Ekdal of Burnley

Brighton and Burnley are two teams who have fallen short of their targets this season and on Saturday played out a draw that will do neither much good.

A slip and a short back pass from Brighton’s young midfielder Carlos Beleba allowed Josh Brownhill to open the scoring but an Arijanet Muric error – one as bad as you'll see from a top flight keeper – denied Burnley a win and with it you’d think any chance of survival.

The point for 10th place Brighton meanwhile did little for their hopes of qualifying for Europe once again as Roberto De Zerbi continues wrestle with a host of injuries.

Pervis Estupinan added to that ever growing list at Turf Moor as he hobbled off after 13 minutes with an ankle injury to make it 10 on the treatment table for Brighton.

De Zerbi’s mood was as gloomy as the slate grey skies at Burnley as their 11th draw – two more than any other team in The Premier League – leaves them eight points off sixth with six matches to go.

There was however a major positive for midfielder Jakub Moder. The Poland international – who joined Brighton for around £7m from Lech Poznań in 2020 – continues to clock up minutes on the pitch after a serious ACL knee injury sustained in April 2022 against Norwich.

Moder, 25, eased his way back this season but his progress has gathered pace of late. Since the international break he has started three of the four matches against Liverpool, Arsenal and Burnley and was a late substitute in the 0-0 draw at Brentford.

It’s a huge achievement for Moder, who at times feared for his career during his lengthy recovery. Against Burnley he looked good, physically he was a strong, his 20-yard freekick in the first half forced a fine save from Muric. A clever through-ball in the second half to Simon Adingra was perhaps his best moment and could have been an assist had the Ivorian been more decisive when through on goal.

“It's good, I get more confidence week by week,” said Moder to the Albion website after the Burnley draw. “Physically I am much better, with the ball I feel more comfortable and that is good. It's part of the process to get more minutes and I feel good.”

Moder’s minutes have increased in part due to the recent injury to midfielder Billy Gilmour and Moder has taken his chance, alongside Carlos Baleba and the more experienced Pascal Gross. “Partnerships are key and playing more the more we can be comfortable playing around each other. We have a lot of time to work now [before Man City on April 25]. “It’s a tough next game against Man City and we have to focus.