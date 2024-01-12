Brighton's forgotten £8m man spotted banging in the goals during Dubai training

Brighton and Hove Albion are currently enjoying warm weather training in Dubai ahead of the second half of the campaign.

One of the great clips to emerge on social media from Brighton's training camp in Dubai was the sight of Jakub Moder firing multiple efforts into the top corner (see below).

Moder, 26, has endured a horrendous time with a serious knee injury and is steadily returning to full fitness after two years on the sidelines.

Moder, who joined Brighton for around £8m in from Lech Poznan in 2020, ruptured his ACL in April 2022 against Norwich at the Amex Stadium, under then manager Graham Potter.

The road back took much longer than many anticipated but the Poland international persevered and now appears to be returning to his best.

Moder has featured five times from the bench this term for the Seagulls and made his first start in almost two years at Stoke City last Saturday in their 4-2 FA Cup third round win.

The warm weather of Dubai will no doubt aid his recovery further and he will hope to play a key role for Roberto De Zerbi's men in the second half of the season as they battle in the Premier League, the Europa League and the FA Cup.

Speaking earlier this month, De Zerbi said: "First of all, we don’t take risks with him. If we lose one month with a muscular injury, it can be a big problem for him. He is another potential leader of Brighton in the future."