All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Brighton attacker Alireza Jahanbakhsh has joined struggling Belgian outfit Dender on a free transfer.

Dender, who are winless in 13 matches and bottom of the Belgian Pro League, swooped for the former Seagull, who has been without a club after leaving Dutch club SC Heerenveen last summer. The 32-year-old has joined on a one-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jahanbakhsh signed for Brighton in 2018 for a then club record of around £17m from AZ Alkmaar after his prolific spell in the Eredivise. It was the same transfer window where they brought in Yves Bissouma, Percy Tau and Florin Andone.

Jahanbakhsh signed a five-year deal with Brighton and at the time, then head coach Chris Hughton said: "His versatility will increase our attacking options within the squad. Ali is a player that we have been aware of and monitored for a few years."

Stunning goal against Chelsea

Despite brief moments of brilliance, Jahanbakhsh struggled in the Premier League at Brighton. He made 61 appearances for the Seagulls in total and scored four goals with two assists.

His stunning overhead kick against Chelsea in the Premier League in January 2020 was the highlight of his time at Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jahanbakhsh returned to the Dutch league with Feyenoord in 2021 and had a good spell there with 17 goals and 16 assists, before moving on to Heerenveen in 2024.

Injuries prevented him from reaching his best form at Heerenveen and he will now hope for better fortunes at struggling Dender.

A statement from Dender read: “The 32-year-old winger brings a wealth of experience to Denderleeuw.

“Although originally from Iran, Jahanbakhsh built most of his career in the Netherlands, defending the colours of SC Heerenveen, AZ Alkmaar, NEC Nijmegen, and Feyenoord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the 2017/2018 season, he was the Eredivisie's top scorer with 21 goals. Welcome to FC Dender, Alireza!”

Dender are next on action this Friday against eighth placed SV Zulte Waregem.

Tony Bloom's Union SG continue to lead the way at the top of the Pro League.