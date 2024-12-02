Brighton's fresh double injury doubt ahead of Fulham as Fabian Hurzeler makes 'we try' admission

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 14:12 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 14:32 BST

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton will assess the fitness of key duo Yasin Ayari and Kaoru Mitoma this week.

Both players were hobbling badly as they left the field after the 1-1 draw with Southampton at the Amex Stadium last Friday.

Mitoma – who scored the opening goal – looked in considerable discomfort after he was clattered by Southampton’s Tyler Dibling in the closing stages.

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion has injury concerns ahead of the trip to FulhamFabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion has injury concerns ahead of the trip to Fulham
Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion has injury concerns ahead of the trip to Fulham

“We have to wait," said Hurzeler in the post match press conference. "I don't think it is a big issue and we try to get them available for the next game."

Joel Veltman, who missed the Southampton clash, has "a small issue" and will also be assessed by the medical department this week.

James Milner (hamstring) Adam Webster (hamstring), Solly March (knee) and Jack Hinshelwood (knee) are unlikely to feature at Fulham.

Hurzeler will though hope to have Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu available after a toe injury and Brajan Gruda is expected to return after illness forced him to miss the Southampton clash.

Midfielder Carlos Baleba will be back having completed his one-match suspension following his controversial dismissal at Bournemouth.

Skipper Lewis Dunk, who made his return following a calf injury as a second half substitute against Southampton, will hope to regain his starting position at Fulham.

“It was not an easy one,” said Hurzeler on starting Igo Julio ahead of Dunk. “He (Dunk) is my captain, so one of the most important players. But I think Igor and JP have done well.

" I explained it to him and he came in and showed his impact to the team, showed his role immediately. He will help us to win games next time.”

