Brighton's 'golden' £10m signing ranked alongside Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and Manchester United star

Kacper Kozlowski joined Brighton and Hove Albion last summer and is set to be in Graham Potter's Premier League squad next season

Kacper Kozlowski has been shortlisted for one of European football's top accolades, the Tuttusport’s Golden Boy award.

It recognises the top 100 youngsters across Europe, with Kozlowski nominated alongside nine other Premier League players – including Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott and Manchester United forward Amad.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former winners include Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Wayne Rooney, while last year’s award was scooped by Barcelona’s Pedri.

The 18-year-old Poland international signed for Albion in January 2022 from Pogon Szczecin for a reported £10m, before spending the second half of the campaign on loan with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Kozlowski is expected to join up with Graham Potter’s first team squad for the start of next season.