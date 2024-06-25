Brighton's 'greatest of all time' considers summer transfer despite contract offer

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross is considering his future this summer

Ian Hart on why Pascal Gross needs to stay for one more season

It’s the eternal Albion fans debate, just who is the Brighton and Hove Albion FC’s GOAT, greatest of all time.

Long time readers of these jottings will know that in my humble opinion Mark Lawrenson is still the greatest player to ever pull on an Albion shirt in my lifetime, current Brazilian striker Joao Pedro could yet usurp him, but the jury is still out.

But the debate is forever open ended, and for many Seagulls fans I’m wrong. Vincente is mentioned, Bobby Zamora, Glenn Murray, the list goes on, and a name at the top of many of this list is the current German international midfielder Pascal Gross.

It’s somewhat ironic that prior to the arrival of Roberto De Zerbi, he had been told by a former manager that he was surplus to requirements and could leave. Yet his performances in the season the Albion finished sixth to qualify for the Europa league and his performances in Europe drove a wagon and horses through that other individual’s footballing opinion.

Finally recognised at international level, he’s currently on duty with is home nation at the Euro’s, and in the last week or so has been subject to speculation that he might be on the move from the Amex back to the Bundesliga, with both Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt interested.

Gross, who has one year left on his contract, has an extension offer currently on the table, but he’s not expected to make any decisions on his future until after the Euros has finished.

Whilst its imperative that new Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler is backed by chairman Tony Bloom in the transfer window, it is equally as important that a player of Gross’s magnitude stays for at least his first season.

Quite simply in a forthcoming season where some detractors are already tipping Albion for relegation, Gross’s influence both on and off the field will be key to the Seagulls hitting the ground running and proving the detractors wrong.

Albion’s recent history tells us what happens when two important players – Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo – are sold and not replaced, the last thing Brighton need is history repeating itself.