Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Leo Trossard has been in fine form for the Seagulls in the Premier League

Brighton's HIGHEST and LOWEST paid players - according to Football Manager 2023: photo gallery

The new Football Manager 2023 game has revealed some interesting estimated per-week wages for the Brighton and Hove Albion players.

By Derren Howard
52 minutes ago
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 4:10pm

Brighton are on quite a high at the moment following their 4-1 victory in the Premier League against Graham Potter's Chelsea. It was Roberto De Zerbi's first win as Albion boss since he replaced Potter and kicked-off the De Zerbi era in style.

The Seagulls are currently eighth in the Premier League standings with 18 points from 12 matches so far this season. De Zerbi’s men travel to Wolves next week before a Carabao Cup clash at Arsenal on Wednesday night. Their final league match before the World Cup break is against Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium on Sunday November 13.

Fans now have their own chance to take the hot-seat at the Amex. The popular simulation game will launch on November 8 but footy fans can already take a look at Football Manager 2023’s estimated weekly wage for EVERY first-team Albion player.

It’s thrown up some interesting comparisons. Here's the per-week wages for each Brighton player - according to Football Manager 2023

1. Leo Trossard

Weekly wage: £60k

Photo: GLYN KIRK

2. Lewis Dunk

Weekly wage: £80k

Photo: Bryn Lennon

3. Alexis Mac Allister

Weekly wage: £45k

Photo: Bryn Lennon

4. Adam Lallana

Weekly wage: £67k

Photo: Alex Pantling

