Brighton's HIGHEST and LOWEST paid players - according to Football Manager 2023: photo gallery

Brighton are on quite a high at the moment following their 4-1 victory in the Premier League against Graham Potter's Chelsea. It was Roberto De Zerbi's first win as Albion boss since he replaced Potter and kicked-off the De Zerbi era in style.

The Seagulls are currently eighth in the Premier League standings with 18 points from 12 matches so far this season. De Zerbi’s men travel to Wolves next week before a Carabao Cup clash at Arsenal on Wednesday night. Their final league match before the World Cup break is against Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium on Sunday November 13.

Fans now have their own chance to take the hot-seat at the Amex. The popular simulation game will launch on November 8 but footy fans can already take a look at Football Manager 2023’s estimated weekly wage for EVERY first-team Albion player.

It’s thrown up some interesting comparisons. Here's the per-week wages for each Brighton player - according to Football Manager 2023

1. Leo Trossard Weekly wage: £60k

2. Lewis Dunk Weekly wage: £80k

3. Alexis Mac Allister Weekly wage: £45k

4. Adam Lallana Weekly wage: £67k